Lonely, Frustrated Dolphin Attacks 45 Beachgoers in Japan

A lonely, and presumably sexually frustrated dolphin has caused havoc for beachgoers in Japan across a multi-year span of attacks.

According to the NY Post, more than 45 people have been injured after being attacked by a dolphin in Japan's Wasaka Bay, which sits about 200 miles west of Tokyo. One maritime expert has concluded, after looking over photos and videos of the injuries, that the culprit behind the attacks may be the same male Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin. Moreover, it is assumed by some that this same critter is likely behind the 16 attacks off beaches near Mihama and Tsuruga that have taken place since July 21.

Ryoichi Matsubara, the director of Echizen Matsushima Aquarium in Fukui, has suggested the critter may be exhibiting "mating behavior." Matsubara continued that the dolphin was known to "press its genitals against people" in 2022 and 2023. Likewise, Matsubara added that beachgoers were bitten by the critter after approaching the animal.

Experts Say a Single Frustrated Dolphin May Be to Blame for Dozens of Attacks

Putu Mustika, a marine researcher from Australia, noted that dolphins are extraordinarily strong creatures. Mustika continued to say that dolphins are known to hurt humans when exhibiting mating behaviors, as a result of such strength.

To make things clear and concise, Mustika said bluntly that this dolphin may be "lonely and horny." While the animal could certainly act out as a deterrent to beachgoers approaching, it seems more may be going on. Mustika added that this dolphin's pattern of lunging onto beachgoers may be an attempted sexual act.

One last expert also signed off on the theory of a single, frustrated and lonely dolphin being behind the attacks. Tadamichi Morisaka, a professor at Japan's Mile University, said it is reasonable to assume the same dolphin was behind each incident. Morisaka made the point that the "wounds on the tail fin" of the dolphin suggest a repeat offender. Apparently, such wounds have been identified on the attacking dolphin across each summer of such incidents.

Morisaka also noted that this dolphin's tendency to be without other dolphins is unique. Dolphins are often social, as they are known to swim most often with others of their kind. Again, the assumption is that this single, lonely, and frustrated dolphin is to blame for all the recent attacks.