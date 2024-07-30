Australian Surfer Speaks Out After Shark Rips Off His Leg

An Australian surfer is speaking out after a gnarly shark left him without a leg. The surfer was surfing near Port Macquarie when the shark ripped his leg off.

Now in a social media post, 23-year-old Kai McKenzie is describing the terrifying experience. He said it was the biggest that he's ever seen. The fish attacked him suddenly.

"Man ohh f—king man to be here right now just to f—king be able to hold my beautiful Eve and my family is everything to me," wrote Mckenzie in the caption to an Instagram post made from the hospital.

He continued, "A few days ago I went through a crazy shark attack (biggest shark I've ever seen), which was a very crazy scene and scared the living f—k out of me, but to all you f—king kind-hearted people, all you legends, to anyone and everyone all your support has meant the absolute world to me. It's so cool to see so many beautiful people support me. There are so many messages to get back to, but I wanted to say a massive thanks to everyone for your generous donations on the GoFundMe page. We are so very grateful for everything. I can tell you now if you know my personality this means f—k all. I'll be back in that water In no time! BIG F—K OFF TO THAT SHARK and BIG THANKS to Steve for saving my life."

Surfer Details Shark Attack

According to authorities, it was a 10-foot-great white. McKenzie managed to fight off the fish but not before it bit off his leg. "Clinging to life, [McKenzie] was able to catch a wave back to the beach," the GoFundMe page read. A retired police officer used a dog leash to tie a tourniquet around McKenzie's leg. He was airlifted to a local hospital.

McKenzie didn't reveal if doctors managed to reattach the leg.

