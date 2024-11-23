Major Update In Teen Rodeo Champ Walker “Hollywood” Smith's Road To Recovery After Bull Stomped On His Chest

For days, teen rodeo champ Walker "Hollywood" Smith has been battling for his life after a bull stomped on his chest. Now, his father has some good news to share.

His father, Daniel Smith, says that doctors initially told the family that Walker likely would never move his legs again. However, the nurses were shocked to find the teen rodeo champ moving his legs this morning. They see it as a promising sign that Walker will eventually recover from his injuries. He's not out of the woods just yet, but Daniel shared the happy update on his Facebook. The father is urging fans of Walker to pray for him.

Walker had surgery on November 21 after a bull stomped on his chest. At the time, his father said that his son suffered "a series of mini strokes in his brain. He is currently hospitalized and under the care of a neurologist at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Fla."

"He is not moving his hands and feet. They unplugged him to see if he was breathing on his and he had trouble," Daniel said of his son in a Nov. 18 Facebook message. "So they plugged him back up."

Walker Shows Sign Of Recovery

Daniel asked for more prayers following the tragic incident with the bull.

He said, "So are needing more prayers more than ever Walker is strong kid. He is fighting for his life right now I'm asking everyone to claim in the name of JESUS THAT HEALING IS ON THE WAY.... Only God can do this. We appreciate all your prayers and thoughts and love.. please keep it coming," the post concluded.

Meanwhile, Jenna Wade Truitt Neal organized a GoFundMe account for the family. "Walker was injured in a bullriding accident where he wound up being life-flighted for a collapsed lung. By the time he got there it was both lungs and had bleeding on the brain," she wrote.

A bull kicked the young teen in the chest.

"The initial phone call was he had been kicked by the bull in his chest, and they were going to have him looked at by the EMTs," Walker's mom Sabrina said. "Just a short while later, I received another phone call that he was being life-flighted."

Daniel said he wasn't handling the new well.

"I'm not handling anything well. I'm not," he told the news station on Nov. 19. "Usually, I'm the one that's telling everybody it's ok. I'm the one that's... but I'm not doing well."