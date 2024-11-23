Horrifying Moment A Pet Owner Discovered His Friend Tossed Beloved Pit Bull From 14th Floor Balcony To Its Death

A pet owner was horrified to discover that his "friend" tossed his beloved pit bull from a 14th-floor balcony to its death. It can only be described as terrifying and tragic. 27-year-old Luis Gabriel Santamaria claims that his new friend 33-year-old Alberto Morris tossed his 2-year-old dog to his death on Halloween.

The pet owner said he arrived home to find his pit bull, Kith, lying dead on the sidewalk. Morris allegedly stormed into Santamaria's apartment after an argument and tossed the dog off a balcony.

"I had him since he was a baby, since he was 1-month old. He was literally my best friend," the pet owner told The New York Post. "I never would have thought he would do what he did, murder my dog for no reason."

Police ended up arresting Morris and charging him with aggravated cruelty to animals, grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal mischief and animal torture. They later released him after an arraignment.

Pit Bull Tossed To Death

"I have PTSD from this thing," Santamaria said. "I still walk around these streets turning my head. Because I don't know what this man can do. I don't know him long enough to know that could happen."

According to the pet owner, he became friends with Morris weeks before the incident. The two bonded over the fact they were both immigrants. However, he quickly realized that Morris had a violent temper and that Morris became obsessed with Santamaria. He would often text or show up at the pet owner's apartment.

The two went to a Halloween party together where Morris got intoxicated and started an altercation with the pet owner.

"That scared me," he added. "At one point, when he was getting too aggressive, he grabbed my bag — I had a little side bag — and ripped it off my body. We were shoving each other, I didn't know what was going on, and without me noticing, he grabbed my keys from my bag."

The pet owner realized that Morris had his keys and tried to rush back to his home, calling friends to try to help. However, he was too late. Morris tossed his pit bull to its death in a horrifying manner.

"This still has my family in shock," he said. "I'm really curious as to why he's a free man after he did what he did. I don't think any kind of murderer should be left anywhere outside of jail."