4-Year-Old Tragically Dies After Family's Pit Bull Attacks Her

A family is mourning after a 4-year-old girl tragically died in California. A family pit bull attacked and aggressively mauled the young child.

Authorities confirmed the tragic passing in a statement. Visalia Police Department officers responded to a call on the evening of September 4. They responded to reports of a dog attack on a young child. In a GoFundMe page, the family is asking for help to raise money to deal with this devastating tragedy. They confirmed that the 4-year-old's name is Zoey Hawkins. The GoFundMe refers to her as "Princess Zoey."

According to authorities, the 4-year-old "had just finished swimming and was inside the home when the incident occurred."

"Despite immediate medical attention and being transported to the hospital, she sadly passed away from her injuries," the police also added. Additionally, authorities said that "an investigation by Violent Crimes Detectives revealed no signs of neglect or criminal wrongdoing."

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Authorities say their thoughts are with the family during this tragic time. "This heart-wrenching event is a tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this incredibly difficult time," they continued.

Pit Bull Kills Toddler

According to authorities, the pit bull showed no signs of aggression prior to the attack. "The dog was taken by animal control and euthanized that evening at the family's request," they added.

In a GoFundMe post, the family said they were heart broken by the 4-year-old's passing.

"In this time of unimaginable grief, we are coming together to support the family. The funds raised through this campaign will be used to cover the costs of funeral and memorial service, ensuring that she receives a proper and heartfelt farewell," the message posted reads."Additionally, any remaining funds will go directly to her parents to help alleviate the financial burden they are facing during this incredibly difficult time."

The family also asked for thoughts and prayers.

"Please consider contributing to this fund if able to help ease the hardship for Zoey's family and honor the memory of our precious little girl who touched so many lives. Your support, kindness, and prayers are deeply appreciated. Thank you for your generosity and compassion," the post concluded.