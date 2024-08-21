Pizzeria Worker Fighting For His Life After Getting Attacked By Pit Bull

Late Monday evening, at a pizzeria on New York City's 5th Avenue, a pit bull played a part in a vicious attack.

According to the NY Post, a 50-year-old worker at Roma Pizzeria was the victim of Monday evening's attack. According to authorities, the incident started when 35-year-old Tyshaun Watson brought his pit bull into the pizza shop around 10 PM. The pizza shop worker told Watson the dog could not be inside the shop. A spirited argument followed, and then Watson reportedly "flew into a rage."

Watson kicked and punched the worker, before dragging him outside the pizzeria. In a video, Watson was seen body slamming the worker onto the sidewalk, before punching him in the head. Once Watson backed away, his pit bull sprung into its own attack. The worker was bitten all over his body by the dog. Finally, Watson walked back toward the worker, and kicked him in the head, ending the assault.

According to the authorities, the victim was listed as in critical condition upon his arrival at Bellevue Hospital. As of Tuesday, the victim was reportedly intubated and unconscious at the hospital.

Pizzeria Worker Violently Assaulted in New York City

Tyshaun Watson told reporters he was sorry as he headed into a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday afternoon. The 35-year-old New Jersey had one prior arrest in New York City in 2008. That arrest was made for stolen possession.

Watson, when asked if he had meant to commit such a violent assault, said "Absolutely not." Moreover, Watson wished the victim a speedy recovery and noted that the event was out of character for himself.

Regardless of his statements, Watson was charged with attempted murder and assault with an attempt to cause disfigurement or dismemberment.

Many were shocked by the incident. Timmy Moha, a 28-year-old who works at the shop, told reporters that the employees had never been involved in fights at the pizzeria. Moha continued to admit that the area had grown more dangerous. "Especially at night. It's not as safe" said Moha, when asked about the working on New York City's 5th Avenue.

Importantly, Moha said that while he had not spoken to the victim, he had heard he was doing better.