Missing Man Found Dead With Loyal Pit Bull Still By His Side

A New York man was found deceased, miles from his home, with his loyal dog at his side.

According to People, Cody Johnson was a 39-year-old man from Watson. Johnson was last seen at his home around 2:30 AM local time, on Saturday, October 12th. A day later, Johnson was reported as missing, as was his pit bull.

According to local authorities, the last Johnson had been heard of by anybody was during an October 12th phone call, which Johnson made around 11:30 AM. Initially, it was assumed that Johnson may have been walking through a nearby, heavily wooded area. As were the circumstances, the New York State Forest Rangers assisted in their search.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Johnson was found, deceased. His loyal pit bull stood at his side, alive and alone.

Notably, Johnson was found roughly six to seven miles from his home. Lewis County Sheriff Carpinelli also made a point to mention that the dog had stayed at Johnson's side "the entire time."

Investigator James Blackwell told news outlets that Johnson had been found by a local camp owner. Moreover, Johnson's exceptionally loyal dog was not initially interested in leaving its owner's side. Eventually, the dog was removed and delivered to a family friend, where it is currently receiving care.

An autopsy revealed that Johnson died of hypothermia. Likewise, the death was accidental in nature.

While such a tragedy is certainly heartbreaking, many have found some peace in knowing Johnson was not alone in his final moments. Sheriff Carpinelli himself made a point to mention the dog's loyalty in a statement to WWNY-TV. Carpinelli was impressed that the dog had stayed, as well as a bit relieved. The days and nights that Johnson had spent outside, his loyal companion had spent right with him.

Johnson's death is a harsh reminder of the dangers associated with cold weather. As fall turns to winter across the country, precautions should be taken before partaking in any outdoor activities.