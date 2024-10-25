Massive Fire At New York Shelter Kills All Of Its 44 Dogs In Unimaginable Tragedy

A community is in mourning after a deadly fire hit a New York animal shelter during the night. It killed all 44 dogs inside of the building. Sadly, no one was able to help the animals.

The fire broke out at the No Dogs Left Behind shelter in Canton. The overnight staff was dead asleep when the fire broke out at 1 a.m. The blaze quickly moved fast and engulfed the entire building, according to the Canton Fire Department.

"All of our survivors perished in the fire," the animal rescue organization said in a social media post. "We are beyond sad. We are beyond heartbroken for these dogs. Each dog was a member of our family ... tragically, they are victims once again," the shelter added. "We have no words to express our grief."

Kennel employees call the deaths of the dogs an "unimaginable tragedy." Authorities are investigating exactly what happened that caused the fire. Up until now, the shelter acted as a sanctuary for dogs rescued from Asia's dog meat industry.

Dogs Die In Fire

The director of the Potsdam Humane Society opens up about the importance of fire precautions.

"We have a very strict policy. We have a long list of things that we check every night before we leave the shelter, everyone who's on duty and there's so many fire precautions and temperatures and fire doors and making sure everything's unplugged and it's absolutely imperative and important that everything's double checked," said Victoria Murray.

In response to the social media post, several people offered their condolences. One wrote, "Please forgive us right now for not responding to every comment. We are all very devastated and just trying to process what is happening."

Another wrote, "My heart is broken! How could this happen? There are no smoke detectors? No people nearby?" Yet another wrote, "Please know that there are so many people out here sending you prayers of hope and healing. God has taken those special souls and is cradling them in his arms. They have no more pain. God was with them at their time of need and I hope that knowledge helps a little bit with your healing. Thank you for all the good work you do and for the many souls that you have saved. God bless you all."