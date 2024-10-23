Teen Springs Into Action And Save 2-Year-Old Sister From Fire Started By Homeless Woman

Someone get this Texas teen the award for best big brother ever. He bravely went inside a burning building to save his 2-year-old sister from a fire.

That takes a lot of guts and courage. If not for the actions of 16-year-old Jonathan Moreno then his baby sister Camila would have surely died. The blaze happened on the morning of October 12. The fire ended up damaging four homes, killing one person, and also killing three pets.

At the time, the Moreno family were dead asleep. That's when they realized the house was on fire. According to KDFW, the family evacuated the house, but Jonathan made a sobering discovery. He learned that his toddler sister was still inside and rushed back in to save her.

As a hero, he's a man of few words. "I knew I couldn't forgive myself if I got out and she didn't get out," Jonathan told ABC affiliate WFAA

Teen Show Bravery During Fire

His father Apolinar Moreno, said, "That's my hero."

According to a GoFundMe, the Moreno family lost everything else in the fire. It also ended up killing their pet dog as well.

"This unimaginable event has left the Moreno family with no possessions, no home, and deep emotional scars facing the overwhelming task of rebuilding their lives from nothing," read a message on the fundraising page. "Please help this family regain some stability and hope in the wake of such a life-altering tragedy."

Meanwhile, police believe that 38-year-old Mira Lopez started the fire that engulfed the homes. At this time, it's unknown what her charges are.

The GoFundMe also added, "On Saturday, October 12th at 6 am, a family woke up to a homeless woman setting their home and vehicles on fire, angry after being denied the use of a neighbor's bathroom. Apolinar Moreno was getting ready for work when he saw the fire and quickly woke up, grabbed his 6 young children and ran out of the house barefoot and in his underwear. Apolinar's wife, had just gotten home from work after working a night shift at Jack in the box. Not only did they have to watch everything they owned burn, but they also lost their family dog ??in the fire."