Firefighter Gives Pet CPR To Dog Caught In Apartment Fire

A Utah dog was saved when firefighters performed pet CPR on the unlucky animal, which was caught in a fire.

According to PEOPLE, an apartment fire in Midvale, Utah had firefighters hurrying to the scene on Monday.The first responders were a part of the UFA, which stands for Unified Fire Authority. Upon their arrival to the scene, the firefighters quickly came upon a dog, which was in need of urgent, life-saving care.

Initially, firefighters focussed their efforts on extinguishing the blaze, which burned in each of the building's units. Moreover, the fires were so strong, that flames were coming out of the windows of the blazing buildings. Regardless, the firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames and then determined that no human residents had been harmed in the fire. Notably, a non-human had been injured during the fire.

The victim in question was a dog, which was found in a kennel in one of the apartments. That dog was found to be unresponsive initially. Despite the difficult circumstances, first responders swiftly removed the canine from the building. It was outside where UFA crews would administer their life-saving CPR to the animal.

Administration of Pet CPR Saves a Dog's Life After Apartment Fires

In a post shared to social media, photos of firefighters holding a continuous flow oxygen mask to the dog's mouth made rounds. Such am action eventually saved the unlucky critter's life. Moreover, a heart-warming photo showed the dog sitting up after treatment, while receiving a head pat from the fast-acting first responders.

Notably, the fire itself is said to have caused over $100,000 in damages. For now, it is assumed that the fire started as a simple cooking fire. Reportedly, an investigation is still under way regarding the circumstances of the fire's starting.

This fire is not the first to make news cycles recently. Perhaps the most notorious fire of the entire year burned its way through California in historic fashion. The Park Fire was a legitimately record-setting fire, that burned hot, for a significant amount of time.