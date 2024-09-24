Eight Bulls Hit The Town After Escaping From Mall Rodeo In Massachusetts

All has gone wild in Massachusetts as several bulls escaped from a local rodeo this past Sunday afternoon. Eight bulls escaped the Emerald Square Mall rodeo and are now out and about in the town. People didn't know whether to take out their phones for photos or to take cover.

Bulls Wild Night Out On The Town

DailyMail shared that around 2.19pm the North Attleboro Fire Department shared with the community that eight bulls were on the loose on the Massachusetts streets. Local law enforcement and the fire department warned the public to exercise caution with the escaped bulls. While they told citizens that the escaped bulls didn't pose an immediate threat to their safety, it is always best to be cautious.

DailyMail shared that a video "captured the moment the massive animals charged through a parking lot filled with cars and people as they jumped through a chain-link fence and galloped toward the road." The caution that was issued was warranted as these eight bulls that escaped a rodeo almost trampled a woman as they tore through the town. Luckily, she moved out of the way in the nick of time.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

It didn't take the fire department long to corral the bulls. Within an hour of their escape, the fire department shared an update. They stated that the bulls that escaped the rodeo had been "safely corralled in Attleboro." However, after a second count, the fire department told the public that one bull was still unaccounted for.

Bulls Escape Rodeo And Explore Massachusetts

Many videos are circulating the internet, showing the bulls' various visiting points throughout the city. One video shows the bulls going through a street fair and walking by vendors. Another shows the bulls running down a residential street. Rather than being fearful of the bulls that escaped the rodeo, people were surprisingly supportive.

One of the videos shared online a user commented, "They look so happy to be free." Another person commented, "This is AMAZING." However, some people were upset that the bulls had to escape a rodeo at all. One person commented, "Those poor animals. I hope they catch them safely." Another added, "Rodeos are animal abuse. Ashamed that this event was ever welcomed to our town."