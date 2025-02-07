Looking To Catch Fish The Easy Way? Angler Uses Cordless Drill To Hook A Big One

A YouTube video has captured plenty of internet buzz over the last week, as it highlights an unconventional way to fish.

The video itself was shared to YouTube by the channel called @deermeatfordinner on January 30th. The channel itself has nearly 3.5 million subscribers. As is such, the video had a decent shot at getting some serious viewership upon its release. With already some 118,000 views on the video, the release has certainly been a successful one.

The YouTube video is over 23 minutes long. It opens with the host heading out on a boat for some deep-sea fishing. Within just a few minutes, he has a fish on, and begins what becomes a several-minute fight to pull the fish out of 350 feet of water. Eventually, the host pulls an Amberjack out of the water and into the boat.

Such a successful start to the video plays a role in the virality of the content. But things really get content-focused in the chunk of the video which follows the catching of the Amberjack. The host turns away from a traditional rod and reel, and grabs a Dewalt cordless drill. He proceeds to use the drill to reel in the next fish he hooks. Notably, the fish which is caught by the drill is much smaller than the Amberjack from earlier in the day. Regardless, the moment is pretty incredible to watch!

As the video moves to its back half, the setting move from on the boat to into the kitchen. The host turns the day's catch into the main course of a big family meal to celebrate the successful day spent off Florida's coast.

Outdoor channels are extremely popular on YouTube. While the video in question was shared by @deermeatfordinner, many other YouTube channels that highlight life in the outdoors have grown massive in recent years. Namely, the "Hunting Public" and "Seek One" are both huge channels, that are built, primarily, on hunting whitetail deer. Moreover, the "Outdoor Boys" is a channel on YouTube with over 13 million subscribers.