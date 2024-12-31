For any fellow cold haters I have some bad news for you. It turns out that this coming January could be the coldest month in decades.

Coldest Month In Decades Approaches

According the Daily Mail, a polar vortex is on its way and it is bringing harsh winds and freezing temperatures with it. The National Weather Service explains that a polar vortex is "a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding both of the Earth's poles." While they exist near the poles, they can expand, sending cold air elsewhere. Although it sounds series, polar vortexes expanding happens fairly regularly. In fact, they are responsible for large outbreaks of Arctic air during the winter months. Now, meteorologists are predicting that January may be the coldest month we've had in decades. The polar vortex is expected to arrive in the northern Rockies, but will quickly spread to the East Coast. Meteorologists guess it will arrive by New Year's Day.

What You Can Expect

This polar vortex will bring wind chills and freezing temperatures with it. Temperatures are expected to drop below zero in at least 30 states. Even states like Florida are expected to feel the effects of this polar vortex. Snowfall is possible in certain states and "below normal temperatures are predicted to affect central and eastern US during much of January." It may be tough to believe that January could be the coldest month in decades when December is ending on such a warm note. However, meteorologists are confident in their assessment. Having freezing temperatures could put a strain on the US electrical grid as demands for heat increase.

If you are someone who doesn't like to sit around and wait for things to happen, then you Filtrete has some action steps you can take to prepare for a polar vortex. Those steps are listed below.

Inspect your furnace

Clean your chimney

Seal leaks and cracks

Prevent frozen pipes

Make an emergency kit

Wishing everyone luck as we enter the new year with the coldest month in decades.