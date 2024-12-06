Lighthouse Workers Surprised To Find Message In A Bottle From 132 Years Ago Left By Their Predecessors

Working at a lighthouse doesn't typically involve too many exciting endeavors. However, engineers refurbishing this historic lighthouse in Scotland got a rare treat. They found a message in a bottle from 132 years ago. Not only was that an incredible find in itself, but the message also directly connected with their current project.

Message In A Bottle Found At Historic Lighthouse

This discovery is making waves! Engineer Ross Russel spoke with BBC about the incredible find. "The note was just sensational," he told them. Russel and his team were working on renovating this historic lighthouse when the discovery was made. He shared that they found the bottle nestled in a wall cavity within the lighthouse.

The team was informed that the lighthouse was built back in 1817, so everyone was excited to see just how far back this message in a bottle was going to go. The NY Post shared that the renovation team decided to give the message to the lighthouse keeper, Barry Miller.

Miller proceeded to read the letter aloud. Turns out not only was it an incredible find, but it connects to the current project in ways that none of the workers ever expected. The New York Times shared "The lighthouse boss was shocked after realizing that it was a missive penned in quill ink in 1892 by the engineers and light house keepers at the time."

Seems like the previous workers really 'engineered' a message to last! As it turns out the engineers of the past were working on the very same portion of the lighthouse. Furthermore, they were even using the same instrument.

Past And Present Collide

The NY Post shares the contents of the note. It read,

"This lantern was erected by James Wells Engineer, John Westwood Millwright, James Brodie Engineer, David Scott Labourer. Of the firm of James Milne & Son Engineers, Milton House Works, Edinburgh, during the months from May to September and relighted on Thursday night 15th Sept. 1892."

Additionally, the message in a bottle mentioned who supplied the lens and machinery. The crew wrote this letter after completing the daunting task of outfitting the top of the Corsewall outpost with a new Fresnel lens. Based on the similarities in the note and their current project, the lighthouse team felt that the note was intended for them.

Russell added, "It was just a strange coincidence to find the note while working on the equipment described on the note."