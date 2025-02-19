Kevin Costner Says He Offered His Homes To Four Families After Devastating California Fires

Kevin Costner is all about lending a helping hand when he can. The celebrity may be known for his work on screen, but it's his work off-camera that may be some of the most important.

Take after the devastating oil spill in 2010. Costner came to the aid of the Gulf Coast with oill spill clean up machines. Now, the actor is opening up his homes to several families following the devastating California fires. Appearing on FOX News Channel's The Will Cain Show, Costner opened up about the fires in his state.

Cain asked him, "Kevin, you're a California guy. You're born and raised. I want to check in with you. How's the community after the fires there that inflicted not just the Palisades, but out there in the valley?"

Costner confessed that he's no stranger to experiencing the effects of a natural disaster. He explained, "You know, I — we have experienced them up here in Santa Barbara, floods, the thing."

Kevin Costner Helps Families

But in this case, he could be on the other end and help others. He revealed that he owns a couple of homes so had the space to accommodate four families who lost their homes.

He explained, "And, basically, I took in four families. I have a couple homes. And so I told my kids there's going to be some families. And one family had some extended family, and they brought their dogs and they brought their stuff. They didn't have clothes in certain instances and they weren't sure they were ever going to see their homes again."

He continued, "So the four families came and stayed here. I have a pool. It's not a very big pool, but it was filled with children that were meeting and not aware of how much their parents' hearts were on the ground. So, I had a couple in the house next door, another couple, two couples here, with their children, a couple over here in this house."

Costner said he was willing to help in anyway that he could.

He added, "And then I have a little trailer that nobody was in it, and somebody needed it, so not a very big contribution, but a place to land for people I knew and cared about."