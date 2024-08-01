Kansas Toddler Rescued From Bottom Of 10 Foot Hole In Dramatic Video

Falling is never fun for anyone, but there is something extra terrifying about watching your child fall. Particularly when that fall causes your child to become lodged and stuck somewhere; that was the case for this family in Kansas when their 14-month-old toddler fell into an underground pipe. Watch as this Kansas toddler is rescued from a 10-foot pipe.

Kansas Toddler Rescued From a 10-foot Underground Pipe.

Body camera footage from one of the responders shows this 14-month-old being pulled out of the 10-foot underground pipe. This PVC pipe was in the toddler's yard. Later, the video describes that the 12-inch-wide pipe had a faulty cover on it. So, as the toddler was playing and ran across it, he fell through the weakened cover.

The toddler's parents called 911 as soon as they realized he had fallen in. The boy's father told USA TODAY, " Looking down at him as he was screaming, he wanted out of there, he wanted help and you can't do anything. Just complete helplessness." He then continued on, "It's horrifying, it's haunting, to feel so helpless knowing your child is in serious need of help."

Luckily for this toddler and his dad, first responders thought quickly on their feet. They made a catch pole out of a small pipe and some rope. A paramedic on the scene told KSNW-TV, "I threaded some rope through some PVC pipe and tied a knot at the end of it..." Also, in the video, a responder can be heard talking about the use of this catch pipe, "now he can't get that around his shoulders or something." Luckily, that planned worked and resulted in the toddler being rescued.

Lucky Todder Rescued

The first responders were able to pull the boy out of the hole by his shoulders. The next dose of good news was that the toddler had no injuries and, despite being a bit shaken, was unharmed. A swift rescue and no injuries make this an incredible toddler rescue.

The boy was returned safely to his parent's arms, and everyone rejoiced in their relief. Thank you to the incredible first responders who made this incident as painless as possible.