Jason Aldean Reveals The Athlete That Got Him Into Bowhunting And Buck Commander

It's no secret that Jason Aldean loves to hunt almost as much as he does to sing. One just has to take a look at Buck Commander to see his enjoyment of the sport.
But Aldean's involvement with Buck Commander happened by chance. The country singer told Hook And Barrel that he had a chance meeting with Atlanta Braves player Adam LaRoche. LaRoche mentioned to him that they were starting a series of videos called Buck Commander. And Aldean though it looked like a lot of fun.
"LaRoche is the one who got me started with bowhunting," Aldean recalls. "He said, 'We got this Buck Commander thing we just started,' and he sent me a couple of videos to watch. And I thought, 'Man, this looks like a blast.'"
The one thing that Aldean enjoyed about going bowhunting was getting a lot closer to the deer.
Jason Aldean Talks Hunting
He explained, "The encounters you have with deer [bowhunting], you're closer. You get to see 'em at 20, 30, 40 yards instead of looking at 'em 200 yards away. There's more skill involved with a bow, and you gotta be quiet. It's just a little bit more of a challenge, and I like having 'em closer in like that."
As far as his favorite memories with Buck Commander, there are several. But if there's one that stands out more than any other, it was getting to hunt exotic game at Texas ranch. He had the chance to hunt kudu and bongo among others.
"It looked kinda like Africa," he said. "It was crazy."
But Aldean has always enjoyed hunting. It's something that he started doing when he was young. Aldean went hunting with his father and grandfather when they would come home to Georgia. It's these memories that he will never forget.
"My dad lived in Florida, so he would come up to Georgia every Thanksgiving and stay for about a week, 10 days, and he would hunt the whole time he was there," he reminisces. "He would just take me with him as a kid. Him and my granddaddy."