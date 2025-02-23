Jason Aldean Reveals The Athlete That Got Him Into Bowhunting And Buck Commander

It's no secret that Jason Aldean loves to hunt almost as much as he does to sing. One just has to take a look at Buck Commander to see his enjoyment of the sport.

But Aldean's involvement with Buck Commander happened by chance. The country singer told Hook And Barrel that he had a chance meeting with Atlanta Braves player Adam LaRoche. LaRoche mentioned to him that they were starting a series of videos called Buck Commander. And Aldean though it looked like a lot of fun.

"LaRoche is the one who got me started with bowhunting," Aldean recalls. "He said, 'We got this Buck Commander thing we just started,' and he sent me a couple of videos to watch. And I thought, 'Man, this looks like a blast.'"

The one thing that Aldean enjoyed about going bowhunting was getting a lot closer to the deer.

Jason Aldean Talks Hunting