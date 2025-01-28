Internet Famous Dog, Norbert, Is Dead At 15 As Owner Shares Heartbreaking Tribute

Pour out a bag of treats for poor Norbert. The beloved and internet famous pooch has sadly passed away at the age of 15. The dog was known for being completely adorable and also often poking its tongue out in hilarious ways.

Norbert's owner Julie Steins shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram. She said that the dog passed away on Sunday night surrounded by all of his loved ones.

Mourning Norbert

You can also view the rest of the heartbreaking tribute below.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write to tell you that Saint Norbert Liv Freyermuth Steines passed away peacefully wrapped in the warmth of my arms last night, 9:00 PM, Sunday, January 26th, just two months before his 16th birthday. My family is heartbroken. It was the honor of a lifetime to be entrusted to oversee his time here on earth.

As a unique mixed-breed adopted dog— the only pup in his litter, he was a champion for pet adoption. Adopting him forever changed my life for the better in unimaginable ways. At only 3 pounds, he showed us all the importance of making others smile. He lived his belief that you don't have to be big to make a BIG difference in the world. As a registered therapy dog, Norbert fulfilled his beautiful mission to bring kindness and comfort to those in need. He volunteered much time with people in hospitals, nursing homes, schools, and special events. He donated his many books and his plush toys to spread joy. Norbert knew we each have special gifts to share to help each other.

We feel the love and appreciate the prayers and support from each of you around the world. It means more than words can say. We know that so many of you understand the deep sadness at the loss of a beloved animal companion. I am the luckiest woman to have the support of the Norberthood to help me not only mourn the loss of this tiny creature of pure goodness, but to also celebrate his life and his legacy. I know two things for sure: Norbert made this world a better place, and his spirit will live on through our smiles in his community, the Norberthood.

In celebration of Norbert's life, we will share Norbert's photos and videos on his social media and websites. In some way, we hope to carry on with his good work. When you think of him, he would want you to smile. In the spirit of Norbert, high-five to each of you. Love, Julie."

Poor Norbert hasn't been in the best of health. Previously, the pooch had been hospitalized due to high kidney markers. At the time, Steines said that things didn't look great for the dog. But she would keep followers updated on his recovery. Sadly, the beloved animal didn't make it. Steins adopted him in 2009 when he was just four months old.

He became a therapy dog helping others including patients at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles. He also grew in fame appearing on several talk shows through his life.