Stray Dog Refuses To Leave Another After It Gets Hit By Car And Breaks Three Of Its Legs

Family is the ones you forge along the way. A stray dog refused to leave his fellow friend behind after the poor pooch got struck by a car and broke three of its legs.

The pair of stray dogs have forged a bond with each other. Sadly, a car struck Zorro while on Interstate 95 at Exit 10 in Miami-Dade County. The injuries left the dog with three broken legs, a dislocated him, a fractured elbow and other injuries. His fellow stray dog, Grover, refused to abandon him. Instead, Grover shielded Zorro from more harm.

"The picture of them together on I-95 — the fact that one was hurt and the other one wouldn't leave him, and like I said, he had a huge open space, the dog could have gone anywhere, and he wasn't going to leave his friend, just brought tears to my eyes," Leslie Fernandez with Interstate Partners for Animal Welfare told Local 10. "I went to the shelter without a plan, I just had to take this dog out."

However, while she tried to solve the situation with the help of animal services, another driver picked up Grover and left. Fernandez became determined to reunite the stray dog with his brother.

Stray Dog Protects Another

"To me, this is one of the most heartwarming stories I have ever seen in the 50 years I have been a veterinarian because I have never seen one animal protect another one that was injured," Dr. David Wise told Local 10. "All he could do is lay on the floor and wag his tail. And I said, 'Whoah, we are not putting this dog to sleep, I don't care what happens.' Because he's sitting there in that kind of shape, wagging his tail, so happy to be alive. I said, 'We've got to help this dog.'"

Fortunately, the two were able to reunite five days after the accident. A stray dog has to look after each other.Zorro is is on the fast track for recovery after having multiple surgeries and also rehabilitation.

Unfortunately, no one has adopted the two good boys as a pair. The animal shelter worries that they will have to separate the two if they don't find a home for both soon. So please go adopt them.

"We don't want to do this but THE TIME HAS COME! We have to do something different for these boys. What we are doing isn't working. They have been forgotten and we feel we have failed them as well," the rescue wrote on Instagram.