Stray Dog Survives Getting Disemboweled On Fence Post, Finds New Home

Miracles truly do happen. After a stray dog was impaled on a fence, his odds of survival were minimal. However, despite all the odds stacked against him, this stray dog survived getting disemboweled. It took a month-long hospital stay and dedicated efforts from many people but today, Junum is feeling much better.

Stray Dog Beats The Odds And Survives Getting Disemboweled

Fair warning, the video links shared in this article are a bit graphic. After all, this pup survived a truly gruesome fate. Just know that if you are someone who cannot handle gore, or an animal suffering this post may be disturbing for you. However, it is important to remember that this story has a happy ending. While a stray dog being disemboweled is horrific, know that Junum survives and is on his way to thriving with his second shot at life.

PEOPLE shared that the Arizona Humane Society "received a call from the Phoenix Police that a stray dog — a shepherd mix later named Junum — had been 'impaled and disemboweled' after the canine 'reportedly attempted to climb a wire fence.'" The Human Society wasted no time in sending an animal medical team out to the site.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

When they found the Junum they saw that he had suffered an intense injury. Reports described it as "a large laceration to the abdomen, which allowed the dog's intestines to come out of his body."

Junum's Happily Ever After

The stray dog that was disemboweled required emergency surgery. After that, Junum required a month of slow healing time. While a month may seem like a long time, given the extent of his injuries the Humane Society mentioned how incredible this dog's healing was.

After his healing, Junum spent only a week on the adoption floor before he was chosen by a family in Buckeye, Arizona. On the Humane Society's Instagram post, Junum's new owner left an excited comment. The new owner wrote, "Hey that's my dog now! His name is now Cooper, and he is in fact a very good floof."

We are so happy to see that despite his suffering, this stray dog has found a wonderful happily ever after.