Dog Whose Leg 'Literally Fell Off' Due To Injury Makes Remarkable Recovery And Is Living Its Best Life

You can't count Mia out of the race. The dog had a tragic end to 2024 when the animal's leg "literally fell off" due to an untreated injury. However, the poor pooch has made a remarkable recovery in just a short time.

Danny & Ron's Rescue, run by Ron Danta and Danny Robertshaw, took in Mia at the end of 2024. Started in 2005 due to Hurricane Katrina, the rescue has helped nearly 15,000 dogs over the past two decades.

"Danny Robertshaw and I were heartbroken by the overwhelming number of pets displaced by the storm. Determined to help, we began taking in dogs directly from shelters impacted by the disaster. Since then, our mission has grown tremendously—we've rescued over 14,500 dogs, all while operating out of our home, where we currently share our lives with more than 140 rescue dogs," Ron Danta told People.

However, Mia proved to be a special breed among all these rescues. Her previous owners couldn't afford to treat the dog, who unfortunately had a broken leg. They tried at home remedies, but the leg got infected. By the time Mia ended up in the shelter system, there was no saving the limb.

Dog Loses Its Leg

"We learned that Mia's leg had been fractured several months earlier, but her owner couldn't afford veterinary care. Instead, they tried to wrap the injury at home. Without proper treatment, the leg deteriorated, and by the time Mia reached the shelter, it was so infected and in such poor condition that the bottom half of her leg literally fell off when the bandages were removed," Danta said.

It's a grisly scene for sure. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Control initially cared for the dog, but they weren't equipped to handle an injury like this.

"The shelter reached out to Danny & Ron's Rescue because they were not equipped to handle the emergency surgery that Mia required. When we learned about her situation, we knew we had to step in to give her the surgery she desperately needed. We rushed from our rescue in Camden, S.C. to Charlotte, N.C. to pick up Mia and bring her immediately to our veterinarian at CVETS in Columbia, S.C," Danta said.

Fortunately, at the rescue center, Mia is making a remarkable recovery. She's on the road to living better than ever.

"Once Mia arrived, we immediately had her evaluated by our veterinarian. The remaining part of her injured leg was removed surgically on December 19 to ensure her comfort and prevent further complications. She had a complete amputation of her left forequarter. Her recovery has been amazing," Danta shared.

The rescue shelter is determined to help her find a home that will love her.

"Once she's healthy and cleared by our veterinarian, she'll be ready to find her forever home," Danta said. "Mia is a purebred miniature poodle, and she's just 14 months old — a baby with her whole life ahead of her."