Florida Boy Killed By Two Dogs That Got Loose

An 8 year-old tragically died in central Florida, after he was attacked by two dogs on Monday evening.

According to the NY Post, the dogs in question were captured, and are now being held by the Volusia County Animal Services agency. Reportedly, one of the dogs was a pit bull, and the other has been identified as a mixed breed.

The two dogs had apparently gotten loose and attacked the child near the entrance of a subdivision. Nearby residents were the first to reach the injured child. Those first responders to the scene did administer CPR to the boy, and promptly called 911. Regardless of such efforts, the boy was unable to be saved.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has said that the circumstances surrounding the attack are still being investigated. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood called the incident a "tragedy beyond comprehension."

8 year-old Florida Boy Killed By Two Dogs

While this dog attack took place in Deland, Florida, it is certainly not the first of its kind. The topic of dog attacks around the country is a hot-button one for sure. On January 10th, the first death by dog of 2025 occurred in Illinois. It was Robert W. Echols who was the victim of that attack. Echols was killed by his own pit bull at his home in Alton, which he shared with his brother.

Last year, a pack of Great Danes killed a 56-year-old woman in rural California. Those Great Danes, of which there were 24, had been causing trouble in the area for quite some time. The woman who was killed was named Davina Corbin. Notably, Max Hecker was a neighbor who had called Animal Control regarding the pack of dogs, prior to Corbin's death.

Regardless of where, when, and how, it is always terribly unfortunate when a person is killed by dogs. Oftentimes, it is pit bulls who are identified as the dogs that are behind a fatal attack. According to dogsbite.org, pit bulls accounted for over 65% of fatalities caused by dogs from 2005 to 2017. Of course, many still point to the owners and mention that plenty of pit bulls are well-behaved and extremely kind.