Influencer Plummets To Death After His Aircraft Crashes Mid-Livestream

A travel influencer has tragically died after plummeting to his death. His aircraft crashed horrifically in the middle of a livestream video. Sadly, 55-year-old Tang Feiji did not survive the crash.

The influencer was in the middle of livestreaming to his followers on social media on Saturday. Tang had been flying his small twin-rotor aircraft. That's when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The incident happened in China. Feiji, a popular influencer on the Chinese social platform Douyin, died attempting to make content for his followers.

The aircraft crashed into the ground after takeoff and exploded in a fireball. The livestream was watched by hundreds, according to Cover News. The followers of the influencer pleaded with others to call emergency services to save Tang. Sadly, there was nothing that could be done to save the man.

Influencer Plummets To Death

Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene. He had not been wearing a helmet or a parachute at the time of his death. Following an accident, an investigation will be launched into what caused it.

Feiji's social media accounts have gone private following his death. This is likely out of respect for the influencer. Prior to the grisly accident, Tang had bought the aircraft for $49,000. It features just one seat and has a weight limit of 250 pounds. The aircraft could reach 2,000 feet high and travel at 60 miles an hour.

Given the small size, the influencer claimed that he did not need a pilot's license. In fact, he said he was ready to take to the skies, having practiced the controls for just six hours prior. It's unknown if this played a role in his death. Likewise, Feiji reportedly had plenty of issues with the aircraft prior to his death.

Previously, he suffered technical issues that caused two prior crashes. These crashes happened last year. The aircraft dropped less than 30 feet due to a malfunctioning fuel gauge.