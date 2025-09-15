Fitness Influencer Deals With Internet Firestorm After Mourning Charlie Kirk: "All This Evil Makes Me Sick"

A fitness influencer inadvertently entered the heated realm of politics after sharing a post mourning Charlie Kirk. The conservative activist was killed late last week after being fatally shot during a speaking engagement.

26-year-old Daisy Keech Yerger, a fitness influencer and co-founder of Hype House, mourned the loss of Kirk on Instagram. She shared a video of Kirk with his children on the platform. She wrote, "At such a loss for words. so unfair that such an amazing man has been taken out like this. it breaks my heart. thank you charlie for everything you've done for the youth of our country. so much love and sympathy to his family. please pray for them."

Mourning Charlie Kirk

However, the post drew criticism from several haters who didn't like Kirk and his conservative leanings. They targeted the fitness influencer with a host of nasty comments.

"You lost me with that bulls-t, very out of touch w reality," one person commented.

"Never spoke about gaza, ICE, any poc injustices, yeah idgaf [what] you have to say that hateful man is looking up at us," another added.

"Girl, please miss with the nonsense talking about Jesus. You never made one post talking about God. Now you want to talk about him. Girl bye," another wrote.

Things got so bad that the fitness influencer had to call out her audience. She called the messages that she received about Kirk "sick" and condemned all of her haters.

"I never speak on politics because of all the division it creates, but all this evil makes me sick. If you are rejoicing in the death of a father and husband, I pray for your soul. Don't let these demons make you forget what really matters here. i encourage you to find the Lord, He will save you. He loves you all," she wrote.

"If you disagree or are shocked by my beliefs, that is okay. There doesn't need to be any hate, just unfollow. I encourage you all to contribute good into the world."

However, she had defenders as well on the platform. Still, it became a bit of a firestorm situation for the influencer.