Influencer Faces Backlash For Visiting Remote ‘Cannibal Tribe’ For Views

An influencer strikes again. While these internet sensations are often sought after for their opinions and adventures, they sometimes push things too far. Now, one influencer faces backlash after he chooses to visit a remote cannibal tribe. Many viewers argue that he exploited this innocent group of people just for the views.

An Irish travel influencer, Dara Tah, often shares his thrill-seeking adventures. Tah often puts himself into dangerous situations for his content, but this time, he may have gone too far. A video that he recently posted shows him visiting a supposed cannibal tribe. In the video, Tah approaches an island by boat. The caption reads, "Just tried to make contact with a cannibal tribe." It shows Tah and a friend visiting an unknown tribe in Papua, the Indonesian half of the island of New Guinea, by boat. The influencer admits that a local guide named Demi knows the tribe and agreed to bring them there for a meeting.

However, as the boat approaches the island, the tribe members do not look too thrilled to see the influencer. They held their bows poised and ready to fire. Tah, noticing the act, expresses his concern. "Seriously, this is terrifying," he expressed, "they're huge bows." Nevertheless, they continue their approach. Tah then explains that he brought an "offering" as an attempt to get the tribe to accept him. Afterward, he displayed two salt packages. Demi instructed the influencer to open it and pour some into his hand, which the influencer obeyed. However, one of the tribe members seemed unimpressed with the offering.

After placing the salt in his mouth, the indigenous man spat it right back on the ground, disgusted.

"He doesn't look like he likes that," Tah admitted nervously.

"We have to move," Demi agreed, "It's really dangerous."

From there, Demi quickly navigates the boat and travels away from the island. The video ends with a remorseful Demi who concludes, "I'm sorry I take you here." Despite the apparent unfriendly encounter, Tah is determined to befriend the supposed cannibal tribe. He ended his caption with, "Just tried to make contact with a cannibal tribe LOL Will try again tomorrow. Wish us luck?"

The Internet Reacts

The video gathered over 18,000 views and a plethora of reactions. The majority of the reactions focused on two things. First, that Tah's choice of an offering was subpar. Many comments stated that they would have reacted similarly had they received a bag of salt. Here are some of those comments.

"Well, I'd be mad too if you gave me salt."

"Next time, bring them fruit or chocolate?"

"If u gave me sa,lt I'll react the same way."

Whereas other comments focused on how rude it was for Tah to disrupt the tribe at all. These comments clearly depict how the influencer faced backlash for his choice to exploit an indigenous tribe for views. Here are some of those comments.

"Leave them alone."

"Did you just intrude their land for content and called them scary? Lol...."

"Disgusting??they should not even be allowed to visit??."

"Leave them alone, they are not bothering you."