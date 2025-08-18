You don't need to fly first class to be comfortable on a plane. Sure, getting accommodated during air travel may not be the simplest of tasks, but it can be done. One travel influencer is making it her mission to share with you all sorts of travel hacks to make your journey more enjoyable. Now, she is sharing tips on how to stay comfortable while flying economy. Honestly, some of them are pretty good.

Travel Influencer Shares Tips On How To Stay Comfortable While Flying Economy

Nicole Lazo is a frequent flyer and traveler. On her Instagram, she often shares tips and tricks for making travel more comfortable. While most of her videos gain positive reactions, every once in a while, she gets a negative one. For example, she posted a hack on how to make a foot hammock while flying. Although the idea was ingenious, many people agreed that it was inconsiderate to the passenger in front of them. However, with having traveled to over 36 countries, Lazo knows a thing or two about travel. Now, she is sharing tips on how to sleep on a plane, what to wear, and how to prop up your phone so you can watch hands-free. All of these tips will help you stay comfortable while flying, even if you are in economy.

First and foremost, the travel influencer tackles sleep. If you want to sleep better on a plane, she recommends these five things. First, a quality travel neck pillow. Second, an eye mask to help block out any annoying lights. Third, earplugs or earbuds to help cancel out noise. If you enjoy silence, then earplugs are the way to go. However, if you are like me and enjoy a little bit of white noise, then some earphones and a good playlist will do.

Next, she recommends bringing a travel blanket. While this may seem like an extra, luxury item in your suitcase, I agree with her that it is worth it. Most planes have two temperatures, ice box or dessert. More often than not, I have experienced freezing planes, and while some airlines offer blankets, they are usually paper-thin. If you have a warm, fuzzy blanket with you, you can snuggle up and get all comfy and cozy. Finally, Lazo recommends having some sort of sleeping aid with you.

However, comfort is not all about sleep. Some people, myself included, cannot sleep on planes no matter how comfortable they are. So what else can you do to help stay cozy and pass the time? One of my favorite ways to pass the time on a plane is to watch movies. However, it can get tiring holding your phone up for hours. Luckily, Lazo has a tip for that as well. In a separate video, she shows how to use a baseball cap to hold your phone upright for you. She clips it onto the back of the tray table and uses it as a makeshift phone holder. Many people loved the ideas and shared their thoughts in the comments.

Comfort Starts With Clothes

Before you even start thinking about how you will sleep or what movies there are, there is something else you must think about. One of the best tips on how to stay comfortable while flying is to plan your outfit accordingly. Lazo is not the only person online to address this issue. A flight attendant shared the clothing items she would never wear while flying, and honestly, they all made sense to me. Some examples include not wearing anything that would make it difficult to go to the restroom, such as a one-piece romper.

Additionally, she warns against the unpredictable climate on a plane. To combat this, she suggests wearing layers so you can remove or put on as many clothes as you need to feel comfortable. Also, she advised against wearing sandals while on board for sanitary purposes.

So there you have it. As long as you dress appropriately, bring some high-quality sleep items, and know some travel hacks, you should have no issues staying comfortable while flying, even in economy.