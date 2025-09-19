Hunting Influencer Is Facing Felony Charges After Killing Deer

Speaking with Cowboy State Daily, Lacelynn Seibel explains the role social media may have played in the hunting influencer's legal trouble.

"It's great to get a giant buck or a giant bull, but it's not that common," she said. Instead of trying to be showy, she tries to be "more realistic, to say, look, I'm out here."

Hunting Influencer In Trouble

Meanwhile, hunting influencer Owen Miller said he's not interested in trying to be the biggest influencer on social media.

"I'm fairly good at what I do, and I guess people noticed that, and it built from there," he said. "A lot of people have a three-second rule on social media. They'll look at something for three seconds and then scroll past it. If you have an interesting story behind your photo, people will stop and read that."

"It actually pushes me to be more ethical. I go the extra mile to be legal and not do something stupid," he also said. "They want to make themselves look good and keep the wheel rolling."

Meanwhile, Siebel has her own thoughts on social media and being a hunting influencer.

"The positive side (to social media) is showing people what's out there, and what you can do," she said. "For me, it is amazing to have nice buck or bull, but I spent years just shooting does, because it was about supplying myself with game meat."