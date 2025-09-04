Child Dies After Second Vehicle Causes Deer To Go Flying Into The Wind Shield In Freak Accident

A child has died in a freak accident involving a deer. A vehicle hit the animal, sending it flying into the windshield of the vehicle that contained a child. The incident happened on a highway in Pennsylvania.

According to ABC affiliate WPVI, the child was traveling in the vehicle on Route 322 near Romig Road in West Bradford Township. That's when a deer ran into the road. A vehicle hit the deer as it crossed into the highway.

The resulting crash sent the body of the deer airborne and into the opposite lane. The animal then hit the second car, smashing through the windshield. A child had been sitting in the front seat, sustaining injuries and later dying at the hospital. Meanwhile, the first car's driver did not stop and fled the scene. Authorities are looking for the black Toyota Sienna, which suffered severe damage to its front end.

Boy Dies In Deer Freak Accident

Residents warn about deer in the area and roadways as fall and winter comes. You have to be careful.

"You have to drive a lot at night, especially in the winter season," Clarabelle Hernandez told the outlet. "There's going to be a lot of animals moving for hibernation, and there's going to be more people driving in darker scenarios."

Meanwhile, people mourned the loss of the boy. He had been a student of the Catholic school Malvern Preparatory School in Malvern.

"This loss is a profound tragedy that has impacted our students, faculty, staff, and community," Dr. Patrick Sillup, head of school, said in a statement to the outlet.

"Out of respect for this young man and his family, we will not be sharing additional details at this time," the school administrator continued. "Our immediate focus is on surrounding his family with compassion and ensuring that our students, faculty, and staff are supported as we grieve together."