Huge Crack In Africa Suggests One Day Continent Will Split In Two

A huge crack in Africa is changing everything we know about the country's landscape. Now, many theories are appearing to describe this crack and what it means for the country. Will this continent split in two?

Does Huge Crack In Africa Mean The Continent Will Split In Two?

If we go back in history, and I mean way back to around 200 million years ago, we would see Pangea. That is when all seven of our continents were connected as one large landmass. However, over time the landmass broke apart and formed the seven continents that we all recognize today.

While things have stayed relatively consistent, environmental factors such as natural disasters and melting ice caps have altered how certain countries and continents are appearing. Then, there are the tectonic plates. While they have slowly been moving for 3-4 billion years there appears to be some sudden shifts —particularly in Africa.

Unilad shares that there have been "several huge cracks appearing down the world's second-largest continent." Back in 2018 a huge crack in Africa broke the news. It was 50 feet deep and 65 feet wide, according to the outlet. While it will take a long time for the land to fully split, people believe that it is slowly moving further and further apart each year.

Many people want to know why these cracks are forming. The majority of scientists blame the tectonic plates. They argue that the African tectonic plate is breaking into two pieces. This would suggest that the continent would split into two, leaving some landlocked countries with their own coastlines in the future.

However, others disagree. Some scientists argue that the cracks are due to soil erosion. While others think it is a combination of both. Regardless of the exact reasoning, the huge crack in Africa is concerning many people. Currently they are trying to learn everything they can so that they can stop or slow it from cracking further.