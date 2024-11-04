Daughter Of Graham "Dingo" Dinkelman, The South African Steve Irwin, Mourns Father In Heartbreaking Post

Graham Dingo Dinkelman's daughter is mourning the loss of her father. She shared a tearful tribute to her father after he passed away at the end of October.

Taylor Dinkelman posted a tribute to her father on Instagram. Dingo was a popular YouTube conversationalist. Many dubbed him to be South Africa's Steve Irwin. Unfortunately, he died after a venomous snake bit him.

"To my dad...," the 14-year-old began in her post. "It is still a shock and I never thought I would be doing a post like this. Dad, you were my hero and I couldn't have asked for a better dad. Your kindness and laughter and passion are some of the many things that made you so special." She said that her father had the ability to make anyone smile.

"I will forever have so much of you in me. You made everything feel easier when you were here, no matter what," she continued. "I knew every morning that you would be there singing a song with Rex," referring to Dingo's son Rex, 9. "So to not hear that when I come downstairs is like a punch to the gut."

"You are everywhere I look no matter where I am ... Dad I love you from the tip of your hair to your toes. I love you so much I don't know how to say it," Taylor wrote.

Dingo Dies

She also called Dingo "the greatest dad ever."

"And I will try to raise my kids how you have raised me, I will tell your stories and adventures forever ... your legacy and dreams ... Lots of love from your Teeji Babes, JT, Fisher Woman and most of all from your daughter.??????," she concluded.

Dingo died after a venomous snake bit him. He spent a month in the hospital after having anaphylactic shock from the venom. This resulted in doctors putting him in a medically induced coma. His wife also mourned him.

"One of Dingo's greatest joys was being able to have his family work so closely with him," she wrote, in part. "Our three children Taylor (14), Maddy (12), and Rex Dinkelman (9) were central to Dingo, who never missed an opportunity to express his love and pride for his family. Working together, we recently started a new YouTube channel, 'The Dinkelmans' which focuses on wholesome family content, animal adventures, and conservation."

"...We love you Dingo and we will always celebrate your incredible impact on each of our lives. ??," Kirsty concluded the heartfelt tribute.