How A Cat Saved Its Owner From A Venomous Snake Lurking In His House

Alright that is it, I am definitely never living in Australia. The amount of articles I have written about snakes sneakily entering homes is insane. However, at least now I know if I do ever move there for some reason I will be sure to own a cat. That's because this man's cat saved its owner from a venomous snake all without him knowing.

Snake Sneaks In The Home

Folco Faber was just trying to relax after his vacation. According to PEOPLE Magazine, the man had just gotten back from a trip to New Zealand. Thus meaning his house had been unattended to for several day, well apart from his cat Lily watching over the place. Upon returning home, his only focus was on bonding with his beloved Lily. After all, as I pet owner I know how hard it can be to leave our little fur balls.

He scooped her up in his arms and a loving snuggle session ensued as he reacclimatized to his environment. Although Faber was at peace, his security footage shows danger lurking just beneath his sofa. An eastern brown snake slowly emerged from beneath his sofa and slithered dangerously close to his socked feet.

While he didn't notice the snake at first he eventually saw movement on the floor next to him. His response? Clutch his precious cat close to his chest as he fled to the far end of the room. Little did he know this snake and his cat had already had an encounter.

Cat Saves Owner From Venomous Snake

Faber called a snake catcher and waited in dreaded anticipation for them to arrive. However once the snake was caught, the snake catcher had interesting news to share. PEOPLE shared that "during the removal, the reptile expert noticed the snake had sustained multiple wounds." The wounds appeared to be none other than cat bites.

Looks like Lily was protecting the home while her owner was away. Both the snake catcher and Faber believe that the cat had attacked the snake while Faber was gone. While the snake catcher argues that she is lucky to be alive after dealing with a highly venomous snake, I argue that Faber is the lucky one.

Not only does he have an awesome cat who handles intruders but I am convinced that the cat weakened the snake. Or at least scared it enough that it had no desire to take a bite out of Faber's feet.