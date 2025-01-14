Hotel Guests Make A Very Pricey Mistake While Trying To Recreate 'Home Alone 2' Movie Scene

My heart really goes out to Kevin McCallister's dad because I finally understand why the hotel bill was so much at the end of Home Alone 2. You'd have to make a Home Alone 3: Search For More Money, which honestly probably would have been better than the actual Home Alone 3 we got.

A couple of hotel guests found out the hard way that you shouldn't try to recreate classic scenes from movies. They ended up staying at the Plaza Hotel, the setting for the popular Christmas film, and made a very expensive mistake. The words of my dad I live by is "never order room service." Apparently, their fathers didn't teach them the same.

Friends Amira Harvey and Jenna Sinatra wanted to recreate one of the famous dishes from Home Alone 2. In the film, Kevin McCallister dines on a decadent sundae while staying at the hotel. The friends ended up ordering the same at the hotel, not realizing that it would cost them $500. Do you know what you can do with $500?

An Epic 'Home Alone' Mistake

To add insult to injury, you don't even get that much for $500. Not even a whole tub! Talk about a ripoff. Jenna wrote the dessert was "good," but "no ice cream is worth $500." Her friend agreed that the ice cream wasn't the best. Although it featured 16 assorted scoops, it was only vanilla and chocolate. So no speciality ice cream at that.

As you can imagine, commenters and fans of Homee Alone 2 weren't pleased.

"So you're telling me that you payed $31.25 for just one scoop??? That's insane," one viewer wrote. Another commented, "Omg, it was only chocolate and vanilla!!?? That's robbery... I thought it was 16 flavors!"

Yet another wrote, "You know how much ice cream I can buy for $500?! That's like $10 right there." And another wrote, "This is a crime to charge this much for an ice cream,' declared someone else."

However, I think it's the ultimate Kevin McCallister move. He didn't just pull one over on the Wet Bandits. Ultimately, he also pulled one over on his fans. What's more Home Alone than that?