Horrified Hunter Discovers Remains Of 3-Year-Old Boy On His Property

A horrified hunter recently made a grisly discovery. He found the remains of a 3-year-old boy buried on his property. The boy had been missing since early this year.

3-year-old Elijah Vue went missing on February 20. Fast forward to September 13, and authorities confirmed that the remains matched the DNA of the toddler. Authorities reported that a hunter stumbled across the remains in Northeastern Wisconsin. The hunter was getting ready to go hunting for deer season. That's when he made the terrifying discovery.

The hunter's property is a surrounded, remote wooded area in the rural municipality of Two Rivers. Vue went missing from his mother's boyfriend's home in Two Rivers. She had dropped him off at her boyfriends so the the 3-year-old could learn how to be "a man."

Two Rivers Police Chief Benjamin Meinnert confirmed that the hunter discovered the boy's body. He said, "It is with a heavy heart that I announce to you today, those remains were identified as Elijah Vue. With that news, and following this briefing, the Amber Alert will be canceled."

Meinnert also added, "This is not the outcome that we hoped for. The family is devastated. We are devastated. The community is devastated."

Hunter Makes Horrifying Discovery

After the hunter discovered the remains, authorities sent it off to a forensic anthropologist. They confirmed it was the 3-year-old. The hunter discovered Vue in an area, which "had been searched several times by law enforcement, private searches, the landowner, aerial searches, and various search and rescue teams."

Prior to the discovery, authorities had charged the boy's mother with a count of felony child maltreatment and two counts of misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer. They charged the boyfriend with one count of criminal child neglect. Both have pled not guilty. We'll see if the discovery brings any additional charges.

Medical examiner will also determine how the 3-year-old died. The boyfriend reported the boy missing to authorities. He said they took a 3-hour long nap. When he woke, the 3-year-old was gone. Authorities are continuing to investigate the matter. We'll keep you updated as new information surfaces around the case.