Second Human Skull Found Inside Washington National Forest In Less Than A Month

A bear hunter found more than just bears on their last trip to the Washington National Forest. While in the forest, this bear hunter discovered a human skull. To make matters more creepy, this is not the first human skull that was found. In fact, this is the second skull found in Washington National Forest in one month.

Bear Hunter Discovers Something Strange, A Human Skull

As a bear hunter was exploring an area near Sawtooth Berry Fields, they discovered what appeared to be a human skull. The chilling find happened on September 4, and the hunter reported it to local authorities immediately. PEOPLE magazine shares that once a detective recovered the skull, they released a press release. That release stated, "the skull was determined to be of human origin"; however, "the identity is unknown."

While the field in Washington National Forest is known for its historical importance and huckleberries, it is now known for something else: the site of human remains. This skull that was just found is the second human skull found in the forest in the past month. According to the local sheriff's office, both cases are currently under investigation.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Although the identity of the owner of the newest skull remains to be seen, the case of the previous skull has had some breakthroughs. After a hiker called it in on August 10 and then later had to help local authorities locate it on August 15, investigators got to work.

Investigators believe that the human skull found in August belongs to a hiker who went missing in 2013. That hiker's identity has not been released. Now, both skulls have been sent off to the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office for further identification processes.

Although it is definitely a creepy find, the sheriff's office denies that there is any reason for the public to be concerned.

What Causes Most Deaths In National Parks?

While the whole situation is somewhat creepy, people being injured and or dying in national parks is not uncommon. Washington National Forest is no different. According to statistics, "From 2007 to 2024, there were a total of 4,213 deaths at a U.S. National Parks site."

The leading causes of these deaths are as follows:

Drowning

Motor vehicle crash

Medical event

Other incidents, such as falls, environmental factors, and wildlife, were also reasons for death. Very low on the list were things such as suicide or homicide. It is imperative when going out into the wilderness to always have the right gear, let others know where you are, and to practice all safety measures.