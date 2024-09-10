Hunter Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself In Leg While Goose Hunting

A hunter recently died after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while goose hunting by himself in St. Johns, Michigan. Although he called 911, he passed away before help arrived.

The incident happened on September 4. Although authorities haven't confirmed his identity, the Lansing State Journal believes the hunter was Gary Gatewood. Gatewood also passed away on September 4 in a hunting accident and was a local to the area. His family recently buried him at McGeehan Funeral Homes in St. Johns.

His family remembered him as being passionate about hunting, fishing and the great outdoors. He also worked as a senior gas field leader for Consumers Energy and was a father of five.

"Gary was the first to lend a helping hand," the obituary said. "Known for his quick wit, famous one-liners, and unmatched sarcasm, he was the quintessential 'pot stirrer,' never missing a chance to get the last word in."

Hunter Remembered

According to the obituary, he was a beloved father and husband.

"He could often be found grilling or smoking meats for family and friends, sharing laughs, stories, and plenty of good-natured banter," the obituary said. "He loved football, especially the Bengals and the (Tennessee Volunteers). Whether stirring the pot or serenading everyone with karaoke, Gary brought life to every room he entered."

The obit also read, "Born with a love for the outdoors, Gary embraced life with a passion for hunting, fishing, and golfing. He was known not only for his love of the wilderness but for his dedication to his family and his career. Gary was a Senior Gas Field Leader with Consumers Energy, where he worked for 10 years, and his commitment to his job was evident in everything he did. In his own words, he 'loved being a boss,' taking great pride in leading his team."

One person also wrote as a tribute, "I worked with Gary at CE and very much enjoyed his sarcasm. He was so funny and he will truly be missed. My condolences to his family, friends, and SW CE team."

Another wrote, "Enjoyed playing cornhole with Gary, he was a very good blocker. Appreciated him running the summer tournaments, he will be truly Missed."