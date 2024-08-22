Hunter Accidentally Shoots Himself While Getting Mauled By Brown Bear

Talk about taking a situation from bad to worse. A hunter accidentally shot himself while being mauled by a brown bear in Alaska. He was out hiking with his father when the attack happened.

32-year-old Tyler Johnson encountered the brown bear while on a hunting trip with his father. He was hiking on the Kenai Peninsula when he came across a clearing in the forest. "It was a growl and then an immediate charge," Johnson told CNN.

The hunter's presence scared the animal, and it attacked the two. The brown bear knocked Johnson to the ground, tearing into his leg. The hunter drew his pistol and emptied the clip into the animal. However, in the process, he accidentally shot himself in the leg as well.

"Every, every move a bear makes is intentional. They don't just go halfway into an action," he said. "So when a bear stops, it's probably because it's dead, or it's about to die."

His father also shot the animal as well. With the brown bear deceased, Johnson's father worked to try to treat his son and get help. "I looked down my leg, 'Dad, I shot myself,'" Johnson said. His father used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and also gauzed up the wound. He managed to contact emergency services with SOS.

Hunter Attacked By Brown Bear