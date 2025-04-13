Hollywood Star Josh Duhamel Opens Up About Living Off The Grid In Minnesota Woods

Hollywood actor Josh Duhamel is living his best life off the grid. He's decided to live off the grid in the Minnesota woods, building a remote location for himself and his family.

The experience has allowed him to grow closer with both his parents and his children. Duhamel confesses that he wanted to get away from distractions.

"Part of the reason I built my place out in Minnesota, deep in the woods, is it's removed from everything," he told Parade. "The closest store is 40 miles away. Once we get there, it's really about everybody taking care of each other — making memories, spending time with family and friends. You really get a chance to get back to the basics. You're not consumed by all these other distractions. When you're out there, it's really about having fun, making sure everybody's warm, everybody's got food and water."

Josh Duhamel Talks Living Off The Grid

By going into nature, Duhamel allowed himself to focus on other things.

"It really got me back in touch," he said. "There's something about it that fulfills the soul in a lot of ways." The actor said that his father found the land for their off-the-grid cabin. The experience helped the two of them mend their relationship.

"I've become a lot closer to my own parents because of this place, which has been interesting. My dad absolutely loves coming out there to hang out. And we've spent more time together in these last five, 10 years than we ever did growing up. I'm much closer to my dad," he said. "My mom now loves coming out there. It's become a real, central hub for all of us.""

It has also helped Duhamel with his relationship with his own children as well.

"My son is going to have memories of this place forever," he also says. "He's not on his iPad when he's out there. He's out there in the boat with me, or he's playing soccer on the beach, or he's out there in the woods doing whatever I'm doing. And then I have a little baby who's going to experience the same thing. Someday, I hope to pass this on to them [so] they're able to share it with their kids. It's really important to me that they have this. It's not just about having all the amenities and all the luxuries that we become so used to — It's really about family — It's about legacy."