Couple Opens Up About Living In Remote Off The Grid Alaska Homestead, Surviving Brutal Winters

One New England couple is living their best lives in a remote homestead in Alaska. This off-the-grid oasis isn't for the faint of heart and comes with some serious challenges. In particular, winters can be particularly brutal. The nearest store is a blistering six hours away, making it quite the haul if you need supplies.

Still, that hasn't stopped Dennis and Amy from thriving instead of just surviving. They hunt and forage for their own food. They also use renewable energy and even had a baby while out there. Though they're living off the grid, they're using social media to share their survival tips.

"We did not grow up homesteading or in Alaska or living in the bush; we both grew up in the suburbs of New England," Amy says in a YouTube video. According to Amy, she said the couple became dissatisfied with living in the city and wanted to have their own property. "We really wanted our own property to build and raise a family on, and to really live a homestead lifestyle and produce a lot of our own food—that was always a real big dream for us."

The couple eventually settled on Alaska, buying the land for just $5,000. The two then cleared the land and built their first homestead. They've managed to live without running water, internet, or even electricity. Despite lacking these basic essentials, they've embraced their homestead and the survival lifestyle.

Living The Homestead Lifestyle

After living at their cabin for a few years, they sold it and then moved to a farmhouse. From there, they moved a couple more times and ended up relocating to their current homestead. It's the farthest from civilization that they've lived. The property gives all the resources they need including a river to fish for salmon and to get fresh water.

They also go hunting and have hunted moose. They grow their own food as well. The couple noted, "After years of living in Alaska, we finally feel like we are on the frontier. This is the most wild place we have ever lived."

They added, "There are no property taxes, and we are bordered by 10+ million acres of national forest and land to hunt. It has taken us over a decade of homesteading to get to this point, and we are beyond excited to get to fill up the smoker with moose and salmon."

They also shared some tips for others who want to start a homestead. There are two important things in particular that you need to make sure of.

The couple said, "Access: The more affordable, typically it's more remote and harder to access. Trails or roads may not be maintained. Are there neighbors who are year-round, to help maintain the road? Can you park somewhere and snowmobile in winter months, if you don't have a plow or a way to maintain it? Don't forget mud season, or 'break up.' How wet is the way in too much for a four-wheeler or truck to pass? What about an Argo, or walking in? How will you haul in supplies?"

They continued, "Make sure it's legal access. Not just a road made by the property owners. Check with the borough, town, or a local title co/attorney, and make this a contingency to a sale if unsure. If it's a no go- you want your deposit back."