Hog Wild: Alabama Man Found Dead Under His Car Surrounded By Hogs

When thinking of all the ways I could die, attacked by hogs never made it to the top of the list. However, I suppose if I owned a large amount of these hogs that risk would increase. After an Alabama man was found dead under his car investigators are left with a lot of questions. Were the hogs responsible for this death? Or was this hog attack entirely separate from what caused his demise?

Man Found Dead Under Car, Was It A Hog Attack?

The NY Post shared that "An Alabama man's lifeless body was discovered under his car surrounded by a pack of hogs." It sounds like something out of a horror movie to me. Police informed the outlet that the man had owned these hogs, and they had apparently escaped their enclosure.

The victim, Kyle Satterfield, was found dead underneath of his vehicle. His body showed multiple signs and injuries of a hog attack. Thus indicating that the hogs he had owned had turned on him. Police assume that he fled under his car for shelter from the attack.

While many signs point to a hog attack, the police have asked people not to draw conclusions. Currently, Mr. Satterfield's cause of death remains a mystery. While the injuries show evidence of a hog attack, investigators are unsure if the victim suffered a medical event before the supposed attack took place.

The police shared the following message with the public. "At this time, we ask that people respect the process and refrain from spreading unconfirmed details. Until the autopsy is complete, no additional information is available."

In addition to the mysterious cause of death, the pig's fates are also a mystery. It is currently unclear what will become of the hogs that presumably took place in this hog attack that left a man dead under his car.