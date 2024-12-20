Stench Of 100 Pigs In Cargo Hold Causes Plane To Make An Emergency Landing

Honestly of all my flight fears, this was one I never considered. When boarding a plane I never thought to myself, "Wow, I hope there are not 100 stinky pigs on this plane." However, that seemingly random thought quickly became many passengers' reality. A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight needed to make an emergency landing for a fresh air break. They needed a relief from the constant stench of 100 pigs that were down below in the plane's cargo hold.

Stench Of 100 Pigs In Cargo Hold Is Too Much To Handle

The NY Post shares how a "KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight from Amsterdam to Mexico City made an emergency landing in Bermuda on Friday after the foul stench of 100 pigs in cargo overwhelmed passengers and crew members." If you are like me, you may be wondering why pigs were on a plane with people. After all, I assumed that livestock and people going on vacation were rarely transported together. While reports did not answer that particular question they did address what happened when the stench became unbearable. While everyone was just trying to grin and bear it, eventually the stench of the 100 pigs in the cargo hold became too much.

The plane made an emergency landing in Bermuda so that everyone onboard could get some fresh air. I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall to hear that call-in. When the pilot needed to explain the reasoning for their emergency landing. I imagine that it is not everyday that you require an emergency landing because of stinky pigs. Nevertheless, after six hours in the air the passengers and crew needed a break from the stench. They were all offloaded in Bermuda, including the pigs, and given a chance to stretch their legs and get some blessed fresh air.

Although the stinky four-legged friends did cause quite the delay the passengers did make it to their desired destination the following day.