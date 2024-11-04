Adorable When Drunk: Pet Pig Breaks Into Garage And Gets Drunk On Beer

When people get drunk, it can be sloppy and annoying. However when animals get drunk, it can be downright adorable. For all fellow animal lovers out there like me, have no fear, no pigs were harmed in the making of this video. This adorable drunk pig was A-okay the following morning. However, watching the TikTok share when this adorable pig gets drunk of beer is a really hoot.

Pig Gets Drunk On Beer In Relatable TikTok

Strawberry the pig seemed to have a wild night out on the town. Or should I say a wild night in the garage. Owner Morgan Mullins had the surprise of her life when she found out just what happened to her leftover beer from Fourth of July. 7-year-old Strawberry the pig, and her best duck friend decided to have a celebration all to themselves.

Morgan found Strawberry after she had broken into the cases of beer in the garage. The owner couldn't help but laugh as her pig gets drunk on beer. In the video, she shows just how many beers poor Strawberry had. It was actually slightly alarming how many beers that pesky pig was able to get into.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Her best friend the duck may have assisted with the crime, we don't know for sure. However, one thing we do know for sure was that Miss Strawberry was "HAM-merd." The note on top of the video read "Strawberry got into a case of assorted beers in the garage. She is so drunk."

If there was any question of whether the pig was actually drunk, you just need to watch until the end of the video. The poor thing was stumbling to the side as she tried to walk to her bed. We have all been there. After a night of too much fun that walk to bed just seems so treacherous.

No Worse For The Wear

Although Strawberry the pig was quite drunk the night before, she seemed perfectly fine the next morning. Her owners gave some fans peace when they shared, "She seemed to be fit as a fiddle the next morning." If you are wondering how a pig gets drunk on beer, you are not alone.

Apparently Miss Strawberry often has free reign. Mullins admits that she "enjoys going in and out of the house as she wants, but she mostly prefers outside." So it seems that this pig was typically trusted to stay out of trouble. So, how did she get caught? Her best friend the duck turned her in. Seems like even her friend knew it was time for Strawberry to be cut off.

The internet absolutely loved this viral video. The comments mainly focused on how relatable the moment was. One user wrote, "Felt that hangover for her haha." Another added, "That walk back was relatable."