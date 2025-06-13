Hilarious Encounter Between New Florida Cop And His First Alligator Catch

While officers in Florida are used to dealing with wildlife, others are not. After all, where else is it common to see someone wrangling an alligator on the side of the highway? Sure, each state has its specific things that it deals with, but I swear Florida seems to deal with the most bizarre. I am sure one officer agrees with me, after his latest ordeal. A former New York cop received a strange welcome to his new state. Watch as the new Florida cop handles his first alligator catch in this hilarious video.

Hilarious Encounter Between New Florida Cop And His First Alligator

Florida's Largo Police Department shared an absolutely hilarious video on Facebook of one of their new officers. The footage showed the new Florida cop as he had his first encounter with an alligator. While most police officers in the Sunshine State have had an encounter or two with these massive reptiles, this was all new to Officer Christopher Martinez. Previously having lived in New York, this was officially his first alligator call, and it shows.

The video shows a small juvenile alligator with its mouth bound in red tape. By the time the video starts, another police officer has already apprehended the scaly suspect. However, Officer Martinez wanted a chance to hold the alligator, or at least he claimed to do so. However, his actions seemed to prove that he wanted to do anything but that. While his team tried to reassure him that the alligator was just a baby, Officer Martinez had no part of it.

"Okay, let's talk about how we are going to do this," he began. His team, sensing his nerves, warned him that he had better not drop this adorable alligator. After confirming multiple times that his fellow police officer would indeed take the alligator back from him, Officer Martinez approached the reptile. After a lot of deep breathing and self pep-talks, he finally grabbed hold of the gator.

Things Just Get More Comical

As soon as Officer Martinez put his hands on the alligator, the little baby got spooked. It began to thrash around, eliciting a hilarious scream from the new Florida cop. However, true to his word, he did not drop the alligator. Keeping his arms fully extended and away from his body, the new Florida cop held the alligator with shaking hands. Through clenched teeth, he said, "Oh my God, take the picture, take the picture!" Giggles erupted off camera from his fellow police officers. Once he knew he had a good photo, he immediately handed the small reptile back to his partner.

The Florida Largo Police Department couldn't let that incident go without a bit of teasing. They captioned the video with:

"While most of our team handled it like a seasoned pros, one of our newer officers from New York experienced his very first run-in with a gator and it showed! Let's just say there was some jumping and maybe some squealing. ?"

The people of the internet got a good laugh from the video as well.