Alligator Or Dinosaur? This 400-Pound Beast In North Carolina Has People Questioning

People say that alligators and crocodiles are some of the closest living relatives to dinosaurs on Earth today. Honestly, looking at them, it is not difficult to believe. Between their scaly appearance and massive bodies, it is not surprising that both alligators and the dinosaurs of our past belonged to the same reptile group: Archosauria. However, this 400-pound alligator was so huge that it had people questioning. Is it truly just an alligator, or a dinosaur from our very far past?
Alligator Or Dinosaur? This 400-Pound Alligator Has People Wondering
Imagine driving down the highway and spotting a massive dinosaur-looking alligator on the side of the road. That is precisely what happened to some people in North Carolina. The Onslow County Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook post on the scaled beast. They titled it, "BREAKING: Onslow County Deputies Nab offender with 'Scaly Intentions." The post detailed how officers worked together with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission to wrangle the "prehistoric perp off the pavement." While the 400-pound alligator didn't harm anyone, he wasn't exactly being innocent.
Not only did he clearly ignore the no loitering signs, haha, he was seen snapping around as he lounged. Definitely not something you want to get too close to. This 400-pound alligator measured almost 10 feet long, giving officers a run for their money. The post joked that the gator has been cited for "Suspicion of Being a Dinosaur Without Proper Papers, Public Loitering with Intent to Sunbathe, and Obstructing Traffic." At least the officers have a sense of humor about the whole thing. Additionally, they shared that the alligator has been safely relocated.
Alligators In North Carolina
- Keep pets on a leash and prevent them from swimming or drinking near water
- Stay vigilant in areas where alligators have been spotted, and never approach one
- Dispose of fish scraps properly
- Enjoy alligators from a distance, which they share is "at least 50 feet."
- Report any concerns