Alligator Or Dinosaur? This 400-Pound Beast In North Carolina Has People Questioning

People say that alligators and crocodiles are some of the closest living relatives to dinosaurs on Earth today. Honestly, looking at them, it is not difficult to believe. Between their scaly appearance and massive bodies, it is not surprising that both alligators and the dinosaurs of our past belonged to the same reptile group: Archosauria. However, this 400-pound alligator was so huge that it had people questioning. Is it truly just an alligator, or a dinosaur from our very far past?

Imagine driving down the highway and spotting a massive dinosaur-looking alligator on the side of the road. That is precisely what happened to some people in North Carolina. The Onslow County Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook post on the scaled beast. They titled it, "BREAKING: Onslow County Deputies Nab offender with 'Scaly Intentions." The post detailed how officers worked together with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission to wrangle the "prehistoric perp off the pavement." While the 400-pound alligator didn't harm anyone, he wasn't exactly being innocent.

Not only did he clearly ignore the no loitering signs, haha, he was seen snapping around as he lounged. Definitely not something you want to get too close to. This 400-pound alligator measured almost 10 feet long, giving officers a run for their money. The post joked that the gator has been cited for "Suspicion of Being a Dinosaur Without Proper Papers, Public Loitering with Intent to Sunbathe, and Obstructing Traffic." At least the officers have a sense of humor about the whole thing. Additionally, they shared that the alligator has been safely relocated.

Alligators In North Carolina

Those who live in North Carolina are not strangers to these dinosaur-looking creatures. The North Carolina Wildlife Federation gives some helpful hints on how to coexist with these massive reptiles safely. First, they remind people that alligators "play an essential role in maintaining the balance of our natural habitats." Yes, that even goes for these terrifying 400-pound alligators on the side of the road. Additionally, they remind people that alligators are naturally wary of humans. Oftentimes, they will avoid people. However, if they are routinely fed, they will lose that sense of fear. I'm surprised I have to remind people of this, but please don't feed the alligators.

Other seemingly obvious reminders that they provide are that it is "illegal to feed, touch, harm, harness, or poach an alligator in North Carolina." Furthermore, they recommend against feeding animals such as ducks, geese, fish, or turtles in waters where alligators reside. Then, they give this list of tips to avoid negative interactions with alligators.