Tailless Alligator Goes Viral: 'Looks Like Half An Alligator'

Well, there is something you don't see every day. As a woman was driving down the road across Highway 23 in Louisiana, she spotted something interesting. A tailless alligator was crossing the road. So, she did what any normal person would do: record a video of it and share it on the internet.

Tailless Alligator Goes Viral

Ashley Bartholomew had an unexpected encounter the other day when she stumbled across a tailless alligator on the road. She decided to record the moment and share it on Facebook. Her post read, "Y'all be careful, there's half an alligator walking on the road."

While her comment may seem humorous or heartless, it does appear to be accurate. Looking at the photo and video of the encounter she shared, the creature honestly does look like half an alligator. After all, a considerable part of its appearance is its long, powerful tail. However, in place of a tail, this alligator has a small stump.

In a way, it looks like a sort of deranged dog walking across the street. The alligator seemed unfazed by its lack of tail or its audience as it slowly sauntered across the highway. PEOPLE shares that Bartholomew first noticed the tailless alligator lying down on the road. She shared that he was "minding his own business," and at first, she didn't know what it was.

However, once it began moving, she realized she was witnessing a rare sight. Although no one knows how this poor creature lost its tail, reptile expert Robert Mendyk from the Audubon Zoo has a few guesses. He suggests that the alligator most likely had a run-in with a boat propeller. If not that, then a rival gator could be the culprit behind his lack of tail.

Although it was traumatic, the alligator seems to be "walking it off" and handling life just fine. It pays to have excellent healing and regenerative abilities.