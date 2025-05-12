Problematic Pick-Up: An Alligator Is Found In A Preschool Parking Lot During Parent Pick-Up

I doubt any parent loves the pick-up line at school. After all, it usually involves waiting and a bunch of cranky children that are exhausted from school. However parents in this pick-up line at a Florida preschool got the surprise of a lifetime when more than just their child was waiting for them. That's right, an alligator was found in the preschool parking lot during parent pick-up.

An Alligator Was Found In A Preschool Parking Lot

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared a post on Facebook, documenting the incident. The post shared that deputies responded to a call just outside of Fishhawk Early Learning Preschool in Tampa, Florida. The 9-foot alligator was "spotted lounging in the parking lot when families arrived." Naturally, deputies and a certified trapper were notified and arrived to the scene.

After all, pick-up time is when a lot of parents, faculty, and children are moving between buildings. Not a good time to encounter a sunbathing alligator — just saying. Luckily the alligator — named Elvis — who was found in the preschool parking lot was safely captured. The post shared that "A certified trapper responded, and our deputies assisted with the capture and relocation." The video on Facebook shares Elvis's safe removal from the property.

People Demand Justice For Elvis

I swear, Floridians are just built different. While you may assume most people would be happy about the removal of an alligator from school property, many of the comments show more concern for Elvis than the children. Hey, I get it! I am all for animal rights too, but apparently the people of Tampa lack faith that Elvis was properly relocated. Here are some of the comments left under the sheriff's video.

"I live across the street. This gator has been here for years and was a favorite of many. We know it's him because he's missing a foot. I really hope he was relocated and not euthanized."

"Blaire same - I wish there was a way of tracking to where he "hopefully" get relocated. It's a bummer he's gone."

"Why not place him back in the pond that he lives in? Especially if he is known there?"

Hopefully Elvis was actually safely relocated and hopefully this alligator is not found in a preschool parking lot again.