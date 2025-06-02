Pet Zebra Escapes And Causes Chaos In Tennessee

I'm not sure what it is about Americans and owning exotic pets. Just the other day, I was writing about a pet kangaroo that escaped its owner, and now we have this incident. In Tennessee, a pet zebra escaped its owner and has been roaming the state. Between causing chaos on the highway and leading police in a wild goose (or, err, wild zebra) chase, this zebra is giving local authorities a run for their money.

Pet Zebra Escapes And Causes Chaos

While police officers are accustomed to handling missing persons' cases, I am sure they are less familiar with the case of the missing zebra. After all, it's not every day that someone has an exotic pet escape their home. Although, it is becoming increasingly more common lately. PEOPLE shared that when this pet zebra ran away, it did not just take a casual stroll in the park. Instead, it has been causing chaos along the highway. After disappearing over the weekend, it had been "wreaking havoc on Interstate 24 near Joe B. Jackson Parkway," according to a Facebook post shared by RCSO patrol Lt. Kenneth Barrett.

The zebra ran through both lanes of traffic, causing confusion and closures until it eventually retreated into the woods. I don't know who was more frightened, the poor zebra or the unsuspecting drivers. Now, days later, the pet zebra is still missing after having fled from its owner.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has continued to post updates on the exotic pet's situation. On Saturday, they confirmed they were still searching for the zebra. Then, on Monday, an RCSO spokesperson spoke with PEOPLE Magazine about the ordeal. They claimed that the owner "responded to the scene" of the zebra causing chaos on the highway and that they chased it into the woods.

Furthermore, a home security camera captured footage of the pet zebra as it traveled through a residential neighborhood. However, despite these numerous sightings, the police and the owner have yet to find the mammal. Although it is legal to own a zebra in the state of Tennessee, the Library of Congress shares a note that advises against it. They argue that zebras' "unpredictable nature and tendency to attack preclude them from being good candidates for domestication." I have said it once, and I will repeat it: how about we just let the wild animals remain wild? Hopefully, this zebra is found safe and sound, and everything works out for the best.