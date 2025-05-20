Hannah Kobayashi Speaks Out About 'Loss, Pain and Suffering' After Going Missing And Father's Death

Hannah Kobayashi is breaking her silence after going missing late last year. Her disappearance spawned a search by her family and led to her father Ryan's suicide.

Now, Hannah appears ready to speak out — at least cryptically. She flew from Maui to Los Angeles last November on the way to New York City. But instead of getting on her connecting flight, she hopped a bus to Mexico. Her family later learned that she had voluntarily disappeared. Ultimately, Hannah returned to America days after her trip into Mexico.

However, her father, Ryan, dismayed by her disappearance, killed himself in the days before she was discovered. He jumped from a parking garage near Los Angeles International Airport. His death came two weeks after she went missing. Taking to Instagram, Hannah spoke out about "loss and pain and suffering."

SFGate reported the Instagram stories.

She thanked "Every single person who dedicated time and energy into looking for me." She also added, "Every day is such a gift, especially after such loss and pain and suffering. We should all learn to be kind to one another."

Hannah Kobayashi Speaks Out

Hannah said she wanted to share her side.

"Given my particular situation on the other side of my experience, I understand how some people would choose to cast me in a negative light, but I know who I am, I know my truth and one day, I will share it," she said. "I do believe that we can all learn to be kinder to one another because we never really know what someone else has been through unless we've walked in their shoes."

This comes after she returned to social media on May 4 by posting a picture of trees.

She wrote, "For all that i have yet to say, the love in my heart remains the same, for every being that exists and those to come..."

She continued, "To go deep within and bear witness to your unwaivering resilience is a true remembrance. more powerful than you could ever imagine. rise up against tyranny, rise up against hate," she wrote. "Overcome fear~and nothing will ever stop you from becoming that in which you are destined."

Hannah also shared why she didn't go to her father's funeral.

She insisted, "You don't know the whole story. my intention in this post is to acknowledge that I am going to speak about my experience — and to stand up against all the hate that was cast upon me. I hope that in your darkest hours, you are shown compassion and love versus hate and judgment."