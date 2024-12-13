Hannah Kobayashi Says That She Has No Plans To Return Home

Hannah Kobayashi may be alive and well, but she really doesn't want to be found. The Hawaiian photographer revealed that she has no intention of returning home to Hawaii.

Kobayashi ditched her flight to New York, skipped across Los Angeles, and crossed the border into Mexico. Exactly why she left the country remains a mystery. However, her co-workers say that Kobayashi was running a Green Card marriage scam with her ex-boyfriend.

It's possible that played a role in Kobayashi's decision to leave the country. According to her sister Sydni, they spoke with Hannah over the phone. It's been over a month since Hannah skipped her flight at LAX and went missing. After her disappearance, her family searched tirelessly for her, and her father committed suicide from the stress of it all.

Hannah Kobayashi Flees Country

Hannah made it clear that she had no intentions of coming home.

"At this time, my mother and I have not physically seen Hannah. We do not have actual proof of where she is, other than that she is somewhere in Mexico," Sydni said in a Facebook post. "We have only spoken to her over the phone, and she was allegedly found safe with [our aunt] Larie, but at this time, she does not wish to return to us."

As you can imagine, it's been a tough couple of months for the family. They've endured scrutiny from the public as well as butted heads with the Los Angeles Police Department. The family became worried after Hannah disappeared and sent them a series of texts. She said that she "got tricked into pretty much giving away all my funds."

Now, the family wants privacy.

"The past 31 days have been absolute hell for us, and I feel they will continue to be for a while, even as we try to transition back to some semblance of normalcy," Sydni said in the statement on social media.

"As you can imagine, we are all extremely relieved and glad that my sister is alive and seemingly okay, but we also have mixed and overwhelming feelings of exhaustion, devastation, and betrayal," she added. "We are kindly asking the public to respect our privacy and offer us grace for a moment as we are still grieving. There is still so much unknown, and so much that still needs to be navigated."