Major New Details Into Why Hannah Kobayashi Disappeared And Fled Country: Co-Workers Speak Out

The case of Hannah Kobayashi has taken many twists and turns. While we may never get full answers, major new details have surfaced into what exactly is going on here.

Kobayashi's family confirmed that they've been in contact with her since she skipped her flight to New York and fled the country to Mexico. The 30-year-old disappeared after missing her flight and hopping across the border. Now, her co-workers are revealing exactly what was going on behind the scenes.

Speaking with Daily Mail, Kobayashi's co-workers claim that Hannah and her ex-boyfriend Amun Miranda were pulling a sham marriage/Green Card scheme. Both were on the flight to New York with their respective newly-wed husband and wife. Kobayashi and Miranda had allegedly married Argentina-native Alan Cacace and his own partner Marianne, respectively.

Cacace had allegedly paid Kobayashi $15,000 up front with an additional $15,000 after documents went through. The couples allegedly married in October and planned New York as a away to make the marriage seem more official. Although, Hannah was looking forward to the trip as a vacation as well.

"There was no secret," Desiree, Kobayashi's co-worker told DailyMail.com. 'She told us about her plans. The Argentinian couple wanted to hop on the trip at the last minute because it presented an opportunity for photos of their 'romantic vacation.'"

Kobayashi and Miranda had broke up prior to the trip. And she confided to Desiree that she didn't want him or the Green Card spouses going on the trip. When Kobayashi went missing, Desiree said she reached out to Miranda.

Hannah Kobayashi Case

"All seems very sus and you should have told her family she didn't get on the flight," Desiree texted Miranda. "Actually no you should've got off that flight when you realized she wasn't on it.. Explain."

However, Miranda said that he wasn't involved with her ditching her plane.

"She's an adult and I'd heard she'd also possibly had plans in Cali," he texted. "I have no reason to get off a plane and miss time on my own trip for something I thought was as simple as just missing one flight and catching the next available one. I shouldn't have to do anything because her and I had split up 3-4 months ago and agreed to no contact."

He also added, "To be honest, from what her friends and her mom have told me from the things she said to them leading up to this it's very possible to be having some kind of a mental breakdown from lack of sleep, too much psychedelics, or coke. I don't know."

Desiree theorizes that being on the plane with Miranda and the Green Card marriages may have sent Hannah into a spiral. "'I've been running my brain all day, every day for the past month," Desiree said. "Something freaked her out that she dumped her trip and went to freaking Mexico. I can't understand why she'd miss out on her bucket list trip."