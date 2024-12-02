Major New Twist In Case Of Missing Hawaiian Woman Hannah Kobayashi Has Family And Police At Odds

A major new twist into the disappearance of missing Hawaiian woman Hannah Kobayashi has family and police at odds. Los Angeles authorities determined that Kobayashi intentionally missed her flight to New York City.

Kobayashi never got on her flight to New York City. She sent her family and friends a series of concerning texts, saying that she was having a spiritual awakening. Family feels like the texts weren't from her.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said, "The investigation determined" that Kobayashi's missed flight "was intentional."

"On November 15, our missing persons unit assumed investigative responsibility," he said. "Detectives have been diligently reviewing video surveillance and employing various investigative techniques to locate Hannah, while her family has continued their personal search efforts."

He said the authorities are "committed to locating Hannah and supporting the family as they navigate their way through this tragedy."

Case Of Missing Hawaiian Woman Hannah Kobayashi

However, Kobayashi's family said that police never shared this bit of information with them.

"These alleged findings have yet to be relayed to my mother and I directly from the Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department or any detective involved in Hannah's case," her sister Sydni said. She also blasted inaccurate facts.

She said, "Specific facts contained in that report were inaccurate, such as Hannah's age. Hannah is 30 years old, not 23. Also, Hannah was reported missing to law enforcement on November 11th, not November 13th, as stated by the chief of the Los Angeles Police Department. The lack of communication surrounding some important details has left us feeling excluded from potentially crucial developments."

She also said, "I don't want to bash the LAPD. I don't want to discredit them if they are doing what they are doing. But at this time, it makes us very confused as to where they are at."

The family believe that Hannah is in danger and is not missing of her own free will.

"With my father's passing, with it being everywhere, in her right state of mind, she would have never thought to not reach out to anybody," Sydni said. "Intuitively knowing her and being so close to her my entire life, I just know this is absolutely not like her."